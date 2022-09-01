The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of nearly 270 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County over the past two weeks, with no new deaths.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,720. Oklahoma has listed 1,170,185 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 17,492 active cases. On Sept. 1, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having 16,109 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths still stands at 155.
As of Sept. 1, the CDC reported the level of transmission for Cherokee County is now back at the high level, or the "red zone." This means social distancing and masks are recommended for those at high risk.
The CDC amended its COVID guidelines, advising that employees who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive don’t have to quarantine for five days. The CDC urges anyone who was in contact with someone who had the virus to don a face mask for 10 days, or get tested after day five.
Those who do test positive should isolate and quarantine for five days. People can end isolation if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and are without symptoms following the five-day timeframe.
The CDC advised it’s no longer required for people to social distance from anyone.
The total number of doses administered in Oklahoma as of Sept. 1 was 6,188,879, and at least 2,317,199 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated. Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
