The Oklahoma State Department of Health on June 16 reported an increase of 115 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County within the past two weeks, and one new death has been documented.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,145. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 544. Oklahoma has listed 1,059,864 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 7,438 active cases.
On June 16, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 14,763 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths is 152. The CDC reported Friday, June 16, that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the low level, or in the "green zone."
The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of June 16 were 6,024,609, according to the OSDH weekly summary, and at least 2,287,066 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
