Monday night bingo games at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707 have been suspended until Sept. 14 due to the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.
"We had a couple of people who were not sick, but their family members were. Some players tested positive but weren't sick," said Earlene Rystedt, president of the VFW Auxiliary. "We decided to close for two weeks. We're trying to take precautions. I took a crew and disinfected the building."
According to Rystedt, the bingo nights were averaging 40-50 players each week.
"For a couple of weeks, we had 60. That was really good for us," she said.
The bingo games are a fundraiser to help support the VFW post.
Rystedt said they had not been doing any temperature checks or such, but she had been trying to pass around a paper so people could put their names and phone numbers down. This was not for contact tracing purposes, but so she could notify people if games were canceled.
While many regulars were back at the games, many newcomers began attending the past couple of weeks since the hall reopened.
"They want to get out, I think. They're so happy they had bingo," said Rystedt. "I think people's mental status is hurting just as much as the physical. They're stuck at home. The depression is horrible."
Among the volunteers are Rystedt's two daughters and a granddaughter. She said none of them, including herself, have had any COVID-19 symptoms.
"Hopefully everyone stays safe," she said. "I hope they can come back and continue to support us."
