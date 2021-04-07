The Cherokee County Health Services Council, in partnership with the University of Oklahoma Health and Sciences Center and Cherokee County Health Department, will host a free COVID-19 testing event.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10, at the Tahlequah Farmers' Market, located at the Leoser Pavilion on Morgan Street next to Norris Park in downtown Tahlequah.
Citizens can register to be tested at https://osdh.force.com/selfPortal/s/selfregistration and, if previously registered and want to schedule an appointment can do so at https://osdh.force.com/covid/s/okcp-login.
Walk-ins can register on site if needed.
