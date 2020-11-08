Feed and grazing costs can be 50 to 70 percent of production costs in cow and calf operations, and 60 to 80 percent of production costs in growing and finishing operations. As a result, beef cattle producers must critically evaluate grazing, feeding and supplementation programs to ensure efficient use of available resources and optimization of animal performance.
The OSU Cowculator is an Excel-based spreadsheet program designed to assist cattlemen and women in making informed decisions associated with beef cattle nutrition. Animal criteria and the feed library can be customized to reflect each operation and situation.
Animal requirements, feed intake estimates, and performance predictions are based on years of research data summarized in the National Academies of Science Engineering and Medicine, Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle publication (NASEM, 20). The program summary provides an overview of cattle and management information such as diet composition, pounds of ingredients in a batch and costs.
To access this program, call the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, 918-456-6163, and provide us with an email address to send the program file to, or come down to our office, 908 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah, with a thumb drive in hand. You must have access to a computer equipped with Microsoft Office to utilize the program through Excel. Instructions for using this tool are found in OSU Extension Factsheet AFS-3280 and can be talked through in-person, if necessary.
Cow and calf operators will find this useful in evaluating and optimizing the performance of their animals. While you do not have any control over market prices, expenses are one area that you have some control over in a cow and calf operation. Cowculator is another tool to help clients manage costs and potentially improve the profitability of their operation.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
