Following his DUI school attendance, a Coweta man accused of child endangerment by driving under the influence of alcohol is scheduled to enter a plea in Cherokee County District Court in October.
A felony charge of child endangerment by driving under the influence and a misdemeanor charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol were filed against William Dale Davis Jr., 50, on June 8, 2022.
According to court documents, on May 28, 2022, Davis was reportedly driving a silver Chevrolet Camaro near Highway 80 and Wilson Road in Cherokee County while intoxicated and while transporting a 17-year-old child.
Davis reportedly had a “blood or breath alcohol concentration of .10 of more.”
The defendant is to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Davis is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
