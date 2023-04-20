Cox Communications is bringing high-speed internet and video services to Tahlequah, and officials held a celebratory event April 19 to offer community members a chance to ask questions.
Christine Martin, director of communications at Cox, said the event had a nice turnout with a combination of residents and community leaders.
"We have been thrilled with the reception we’ve received in Tahlequah since we announced we would be serving the area. It’s a great community, and we’re excited to be a part of it," said Martin.
The event was held at the Chota Conference Center and began with a town hall discussion with Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones, Cox Communications Market Vice President Roger Ramseyer, and Malcolm Mitchell, NFL Super Bowl Champion, author, and "digital equity" champion.
"We had some great conversations last night centered around the importance of digital equity and empowering more people to get connected at home," said Martin.
After the town hall, attendees were given refreshments and invited to ask questions about Cox services.
"Cox’s buildout efforts in Tahlequah will give residents access to high-speed internet and video services," said Martin. "Many homes already have Cox’s service available to them, and we will continue to build out additional homes over the next year."
City officials announced in May 2022 that Cox was bringing its services to the area and making an initial $17 million investment.
"We made the announcement prior to construction, the day the City Council passed it. We began a full-out construction; there was some pre-construction work that was done between the announcement and end of year," said Tiffani Bruton, director of public affairs, told the Daily Press in February.
Construction began in full in December of last year.
"Currently, we are in the process of expanding our fiber network to Tahlequah. This will allow Cox to provide ultrafast, reliable, symmetrical internet service to homes and businesses throughout the community,” said Ramseyer.
Ramseyer said Cox is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and creating digital equity in underserved and rural communities.
While in town, Malcolm also visited students at Tahlequah Middle School and talked about the importance of literacy and reading.
"I grew up as a low-income student, so I understand the challenges that exist within the community. Initially, reading was a challenge for me. However, through perseverance, books became an avenue for expanding my curiosity, creativity and learning," said Mitchell. "For today's kids, having an internet connection is vital. Cox’s Connect2Compete and Affordable Connectivity Program offer affordable options for families, and my hope is that more kids find joy and passion in reading and writing like I have through access to technology and tools that Cox provides."
Learn more
More information about getting connected is available at www.cox.com/getfiber.
