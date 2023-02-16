Construction is underway in Tahlequah that will finally bring in high-speed cable and television content to homes and businesses.
In May 2022, city officials announced that Cox Communications was bringing services to the area and would be making an initial $17 million investment.
Several aisles of plant construction have been completed, although a minor setback was blamed on supply issues.
"We made the announcement prior to construction, the day the City Council passed it. We began a full-out construction; there was some pre-construction work that was done between the announcement and end of year," said Tiffani Bruton, director of public affairs.
Full construction began in December, and the entire project will be completed in phases.
"We thought we would be ready by March; there have been supply chain issues with a few pieces of equipment. But it looks like right now, assuming no other variables come into play, we should be able to start offering services in early April and May," Bruton said.
Service availability will eventually cover the entire community of Tahlequah, and that's expected by the end of the year.
"As homes become serviceable, we will release them for people to be able to start receiving services. We won't wait until we complete the whole city. We want people to start coming on board as their neighborhoods are ready," Bruton said.
The licensing agreement was the culmination of work by City Administrator Alan Chapman, City Planner Taylor Tannehill, Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead, and Assistant General Manager Kim Dorr, as well as Cherokee Nation and Cox Communications representatives.
Cox also made a $20,000 surprise donation to Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club. Bruton said residents can sign up to be notified once their neighborhoods are ready for services.
Get involved
To get notified by Cox Communication when a certain area is ready, go to www.cox.com/getfiber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.