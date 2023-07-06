Cox Communications plans to complete its new fiber-optic network in the area by 2024, although some residents have concerns about the build-out.
Christine Martin, director of communications at Cox Communications, said upon completion of the network, customers will be able to receive high-speed internet and video services. The project was first announced by city officials in May 2022 when an initial $17 million investment was also made. As a part of the announcement, Cox has made a $20,000 donation to the Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club.
As the need for technology continues to grow with people learning, living, and working at home, Martin said Cox is working to keep others connected and meet such needs.
“The initial $17 million investment will continue to bring Tahlequah to the forefront of technology,” said Martin. “Cox is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and creating digital equity in underserved and rural communities.”
Martin said as work is being completed in certain areas, residents can start signing up for the company’s internet and video services.
“Tahlequah residents have likely seen Cox crews working on the south side of the community,” said Martin. “Many homes are now ready and available for installation.”
As work has gone on, several residents have expressed concern regarding the impact the installers have left on their yards.
Tahlequah residents Rachel Darras and Jodeen Worth said their backyards were both torn up after Cox workers where there to install some equipment.
“They tore up our backyard and installed the box completely crooked,” said Darras. “We called and they said they would come fix it and no one showed up.”
Worth said she is not currently using the company at the moment, and is not for sure if she wants to switch her services from Tahlequah Cable because of how her yard and sprinklers were dug up and left in disarray by Cox.
“I know that I am not alone in expressing my displeasure in how Cox came in and installed the cable, [and how they were] tearing up yards, promising to put it back like it was by adding grass seed and straw but leaving everything a complete mess,” said Worth. “Also, I am not the only one who has had to pay for the damage to sprinkler systems that they caused and didn’t repair before they left our area.”
In response to these concerns, Martin said it is common for Cox to gain access to equipment and provide service by using the public easements in the front and back area’s of a person’s home.
“While sometimes this requires digging, our crews work to repair any areas in the easement that have to be accessed as soon as they are done with the work and can do so properly,” said Martin.
Cox plans to continue working through 2023 with construction also taking place in 2024 to complete this project.
