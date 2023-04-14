Cox has announced the celebration of it expanded commitment to bridging the digital divide.
On April 19, Cox, along with partners from the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah Public Schools, and NFL Super Champion Malcolm Mitchell, will join together to discuss how broadband in Tahlequah will help put the world within reach of local students and families. The town hall discussion will include TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones, Deputy Chief Brian Warner, Roger Ramseyer of Cox Communications, and Malcolm Mitchell.
“Internet access at home is a critically important service to earn a quality education and to meet one’s professional goals,” said Roger Ramseyer, market vice president of Cox Communications. “We’re fully committed to our digital equity efforts and empowering more people to get connected and thrive in today’s world.”
Immediately following the town hall discussion, attendees will move into a celebratory event to recogize Cox’s partnership with Tahlequah. Free food and photo opportunities with Malcolm will be available, and event goers will also have the opportunity to see up close which Cox services will be coming and ask questions.
While in town, Malcolm will also be visiting with students at Tahlequah Middle School about the importance of literacy and reading.
“I grew up as a low-income student, so I understand the challenges that exist within the community. Initially, reading was a challenge for me. However, through perseverance, books became an avenue for expanding my curiosity, creativity and learning,” said Mitchell, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, who was drafted to the New England Patriots after graduating from the University of Georgia in 2015. “For today’s kids, having an internet connection is vital. Cox’s Connect2Compete and Affordable Connectivity Program offer affordable options for families, and my hope is that more kids find joy and passion in reading and writing like I have through access to technology and tools that Cox provides.”
The event will be at the Chota Conference Center at the Cherokee Casino on April 19. The town hall discussion start at 4:30 p.m., and the celebration event will be from 5:30-7 p.m.
