Workers make progress on Cox Communications’ network build-out in Tahlequah along College Avenue between First Street and Fourth Street. Director of Communications Christine Martin said Cox has some work near this area to extend service to local businesses as well as to move fiber underground.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
