Forced inside by the storms Wednesday morning, June 8, local youngsters gathered in the Cherokee County Community Building to paint, work on their own creations, and play games.
The Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office hosted a 4-H summer camp centered on arts and crafts. Showing off signs, paper flowers and more, Extension Administrative Support Specialist Dee McKall said all crafts selected for the projects were eligible to be entered into the Cherokee County Fair this fall.
"Every year, we always come up with stuff they can enter into the fair," said McKall. "They will enter them in on their own. They just fill out the form and bring it to us."
Coloring in a larger poster for the fair, Bradleigh Phillips described the sign's purpose.
"I think it's so people know when [the fair] is," said Phillips.
The summer camp was originally scheduled to offer a both morning and afternoon session on Wednesday, but these two events were merged into one due to a lower-than-expected number of sign-ups.
“We had slots for 40 kids,” said McKall. “And we had about 15.”
Despite the turnout, those in attendance still had a morning full of activities. Nearing the end of the session, dozens of colorful crafts were left behind on tables so the kids could play together. Children ran up and down the length of the community building and tossed a large ball among them to music.
Taking a moment from playing with the children, 4-H educator Colton Cantrell described how the day camp went.
“[The kids] were good. They got to paint, mingle and make a poster that they can enter into the fair,” said Cantrell. “We had games planned for outside, so we had to add some inside games [because of the weather].
Cantrell listed some of the games the kids had played, including “Shark in the Meadow” and “Hot Potato.”
The campers all spoke highly of the day. Even with the rain, Izabella Phillips wasn't upset.
"It was pretty fun," said Izabella. "I'm not really sad we couldn't go outside. We got to do things inside."
Another participant, Harper Stand, liked the camp as well.
"It was a fun day," said Harper. "I enjoyed the painting."
All the children at the arts and crafts camp were a part of 4-H, a nonprofit, youth development organization. On its website 4-H describes its programs, "where kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles." 4-H has clubs across the United States.
An educator for 4-H going on three months, Cantrell spoke to why he felt this organization and its programs are so important.
"We are helping the future by getting these kids ready to be leaders," said Cantrell. "4-H is teaching them not to be afraid to stand up."
What did the "4-H'ers," as the the organization calls their members, think about 4-H? Camper Brian Hess gave his opinion.
"It was fun," said Brian. "I like 4-H."
McKall noted that the OSU Extension Office will host more summer camps later this summer.
"'Foods Around the World' is on June 28," said McKall. "And 'Sewing Camp' is on July 6-7."
