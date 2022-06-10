Kids and parents got crafty at the Tahlequah Public Library's "Come and Go Crafts" event on June 10.
This date was part of a recurring series for the library's Summer Reading Program, scheduled for every Friday in June from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton described the crafts available this week, all themed for this year's program, titled "Oceans of Possibilities."
"You can decorate your own cup. We have an octopus craft and sand art," said Newton. "[The kids] can do crafts at each station."
Minutes after the start of the event, families began to trickle in and select they crafts they wanted to work on. Spread out at the first table, Mikala Pham said she and her children were regulars at "Come and Go Crafts."
"[My children] have been coming every week. They love the crafts," said Pham. "I bring [my son] Landon to storytelling and we've done the Summer Reading Program every year."
At her side, Landon Pham and his siblings worked on their cups. With a removable paper insert, the crafters customized their cups with markers, similar to filling in a coloring page.
Over at the next crafting table, Wyatt Whisenhunt and his mother Carmin Schwartz worked together on an octopus-themed craft. Schwartz helped her son with the beading involved with the activity.
"This is our first time here," said Schwartz. "We didn't made it last week."
Although too shy to speak, Wyatt nodded when his mother asked if he liked the monster pen the library gave him.
The third craft offered at the event was peel-and-stick sand art, with stickers that could be removed to apply colored sand and reveal a ocean-themed design. Angel Sierra said that this was the fourth Summer Reading Program event she had attended with her kids this year.
"[The kids] look forward to coming here every Monday and Friday. It's routine for them," said Angel Sierra. "It's something we can do as a family."
Hands in some sand, Angel Sierra joked that this event allowed her "to be a kid too." She was also happy that some of the crafts were accessible for her daughter Christa Sierra, who could better participate in the more tactile crafts. Christa said she was excited for the octopus craft.
While at the sand art station, Angel Sierra's other two children Roland and Penelope Sierra picked through packets of sand to pour.
"The crafts make me happy," said Roland.
His sister, Penelope Sierra, agreed.
"Yes, it's fun," said Penelope.
Regarding the next event for the Summer Reading Program, Newton said a performance is scheduled for next Monday, June 13.
"The Tulsa Zoo will be here with a few animals, mainly to teach about conservation," said Newton. "It's first come, first served."
Check it out
More information about the Tahlequah Public Library and upcoming events for the Summer Reading Program is available at: https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
