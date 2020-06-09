An area man caused a vehicle crash that left a 10-year-old boy in critical condition.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, David Capps, 21 of Tahlequah, was looking at his cell phone as he approached a traffic stop due to a previous crash in Sayre in Beckham County.
While he was distracted, Capps struck a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Francis Matanane, 29, of Hampton, Virginia. A 10-year-old boy was transported to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City in critical condition.
According to the report, the crash caused other vehicles to collide in a chain reaction, but no one else was injured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
