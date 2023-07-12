On July 11, a two-vehicle crash occurred about 10 miles south of Tahlequah after a vehicle crossed the center of the road.
Sammy Joe Kirk, of Park Hill, 34, was driving an 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight east on County Road W. 850 Road, while Abigale Sutherland, Park Hill, 22, was westbound in her 2020 Jeep Cherokee. At 8:42 p.m., Kirk’s vehicle crossed the center of the road and hit Sutherland’s head-on.
Sutherland was taken by Cherokee Nation EMS to Northeastern Health System, but was then transferred by NHS EMS to St. John’s Main in Tulsa. She was admitted in stable condition with abdominal, spinal, neck, head, and lower extremity injuries.
Kirk’s injuries were unknown and he left the scene. His condition is under investigation, while Sutherland’s was reported to be normal. Seatbelts were not in use by Kirk, but were equipped and in use by Sutherland.
