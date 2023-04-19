A motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a Kansas, Oklahoma, man on April 19 is still under investigation, as authorities are reportedly looking into the condition of the driver.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, Terry Holloway, 45, was traveling southbound on State Highway 10 when his 1999 Ford F-250 failed to negotiate a curve to the left, veered off the roadway, and struck a tree.
Holloway was partially ejected from the vehicle, as his seatbelt was not in use. The vehicle was equipped with airbags, which deployed, and the roadway was reported as dry.
The collision was investigated by Troopers Matthew Williams and Chad Backward, and Lt. Kane Wyatt of the Cherokee County Troop C Detachment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.