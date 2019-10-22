Crash victim dies; local man to be charged

A woman injured in a Sunday crash between a truck and a semi-tractor-trailer has died, and the driver of the semi will be charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to court documents.
Kirstey Washington, 29, was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m. Monday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Robert Roberts, 34, of Tahlequah, purportedly admitted to having been under the influence of methamphetamine when he made a left turn off U.S. Highway 62 onto Four-Mile Road while driving a 1997 International semi-tractor-trailer. Roberts turned into the path of a westbound 2008 Lincoln Mark LT driven by Mark Maples, 55, of Muskogee, and Maples' truck struck Roberts' rear axle, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Maples had two passengers with him when the crash occurred: his wife, Kimberly Maples, 53, and her daughter, Kirstey Washington, 29. Mark and Kimberly Maples were admitted in critical condition to St. John's Medical Center in Tulsa, while Washington was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, also in critical condition.
"I will be filing three counts against Robert Roberts," Loge said. "One count of manslaughter in the first degree for the death of Kirstey Washington, one count of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm for the injuries of Mark Maples, and one count of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm for the injuries of Kimberly Maples."
Roberts was arrested Sunday on a complaint of driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm. He was held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.