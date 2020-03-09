Area residents and out-of-town visitors devoured more than 1,000 pounds of mudbugs Saturday, when Kroner & Baer and Linney Breaux's hosted its 2nd Annual Crawfish Festival in downtown Tahlequah.
There was a large turnout at the festival this year. Kroner and Baer co-owner Chris Whytal didn't expect such a big crowd, as the whole business was surrounded with guests for the entire event. For many attendees, it was a surprise to see so many people.
"I've never seen this many people in one place in Tahlequah, except for the Red Fern Festival," said Murphy Stanley, local resident.
The appetite for Cajun cuisine was satisfied early at the festival, as Linney Breaux's owners Michael and Brandon Linney were dishing out crustaceans before noon. An increase in turnout and hunger for the crawdads kept the duo and their team on their toes all afternoon. At the first crawfish celebration in 2019, the Louisiana natives cooked up around 600 pounds of the creole delicacy. This year, the group achieved that number within two hours.
It was a true Louisiana experience for most folks, as Brandon Linney said the freshwater bugs came straight from the Cajun motherland.
"The crawfish came out of Eunice and Crowley, Louisiana, supplied by two different farmers," he said. "I've got a supplier out of Broken Bow, Steven Pennington; he makes the route and drives down on Thursday evenings and brings them back for Fridays and Saturdays. That's how we serve them at the restaurant and how we get them here. This year, he brought in close to 1,400 pounds."
Sustenance came in various forms, though. Festival goers could enjoy hickory-smoked boudin links or shrimp boils, as well. It didn't take long for those options to be chowed down, either, as the Cajun crew served up about 200 links and 200 shrimp boils.
Locals were out in force Saturday, but the event brought people from outside the city limits, too. Robert Rice traveled from the Broken Arrow area to be there, because he said he hasn't had many opportunities to eat crawfish since moving from his hometown in Louisiana.
"I used to eat them every crawfish season, probably at least once a week," he said. "It's been a couple of years since I've been home, so I don't really get a chance to eat it very often anymore. It's cool they're having this. It was well worth the drive."
As the beverages flowed from the inside the Kroner & Baer pub, or from the outdoor tap that was set up, visitors could sit down on the patio furniture and listen to tunes from various local musicians. The music lineup included: Casey West, Chance Chambers, Larry Huitt, Pumpkin Hollow Band, Blue Bayou Band, RC & The Ambers, Doc Fell & Co., Harley Tinsley, and The Three F's. The music alone was enough to get some of the attendees out of their houses.
"We knew there would be a lot of bands and we like to watch any type of live music, so we figured this would be a nice time to sit outside and hear some people play," said Katie Toth. "I wasn't sure about the crawfish at first, but I tried some of my friend's and then decided I'd have to go get my own plate."
Vendors were set up at the festival, including a booth from Hache Axe Throwing and the Tahlequah Elks Lodge. Andrea Chaffin, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler, and other members were on hand, offering people bacon-wrapped asparagus cookies, which many found to taste better than they expected. Chaffin was enthusiastic about the droves of festival goers.
"This has been an amazing turnout," she said. "This could actually, in another two or three years, rival the Red Fern Festival. It will just get bigger."
While Kroner & Baer is an establishment typically reserved for adults, the crawfish festival allowed people of all ages to join in on the fun. On the pub's new backyard lawn, people gathered with their kids to play cornhole or a game of bocce ball. Some of the youth could be seen traversing the business's rocky hill that sits in between the back patio and lawn.
By the end of the affair, bellies were full and hearts appeared content with the ambiance. Linney said it was like a little piece of Louisiana took over the corner of Muskogee Avenue and Shawnee Street for the day.
"It's amazing," he said. "It's not quite the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, because that's the crawfish capital of the world, but it gives them a little taste. It gives them a little bit of a laid-back atmosphere with the music. It's not really a high-strung atmosphere. It's more just like come, chill, eat, and listen to some music."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.