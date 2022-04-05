Cherokee County voters went to the polls to select members for three different school boards – Tahlequah Public Schools, Keys Public Schools, and Woodall Public Schools – as well as two propositions in Briggs and Westville.
In Tahlequah, Stephanie Crawford knocked off Bart Frank, 343 votes, or 60%, to 226, or 40%. Another TPS board member, Chrissi Nimmo, noted that the five-member board is now composed of all women. The incoming superintendent, Tanya Jones, is also a noted woman.
Frank resopnsed on Facebook: "I would like to thank all the good wishes and the support. We did not win the race today. Stephanie will do a great job and I will have more time with friends and family."
For Keys Public Schools Board of Education, voters chose Beth Brandt, 175 votes, over Preston Ward, 85 votes.
Briggs Public School voters elected to pass the bond issue that will allow for the refurbishing of the small gymnasium, 75-29.
At Woodall Public Schools, voters chose Sarah Battenfield, 28 votes, over Elizabeth O’Connell, 6 votes.
Westville Public School voters passed their proposition among the few Cherokee County voters in the district, 4-1.
