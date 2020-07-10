The community may not yet be in the "new normal" with COVID-19 cases still rising, but some businesses are trying to adapt.
Tahlequah Creates has opened a website gallery and has begun an online Creativity Class series, and organizers are working out the kinks. The first week, the class was over Google Meet, and many couldn't get connected that way. The following class was canceled when only one person registered.
"We're going to try Zoom next time," said Kathy Tibbits, artist. "We're figuring out some strategies to go online."
Tahlequah Creates is a co-op, so artists have to be approved to join, and all are encouraged to help run the show. A couple of new artists have shown interest in joining, and there are 26 at this time.
"We are staffed by artists. We're having a hard time finding volunteers. With NSU closed, it takes up to three of our emerging artists. Several of our artists are elderly and can't take that risk," said Tibbits.
Since reopening, Tibbits said, Tahlequah Creates has had a surge in buyers. She said the member-artists were a bit frantic a few months ago because the gallery had zero income for April.
"It's the expenses of having a downtown gallery. We had saved a little back since our first year was so good," she said. "One of the reasons we were so successful in the beginning, when we put out a call for artists, is we were able to find a market that didn't exist. Everybody was doing Native American art. We wanted to embrace more variety."
While some members are Native, not all make "traditional" art, and some who may not be tribal members may have been influenced by the culture, just by living in this area.
Claire Steele, a member of Tahlequah Creates, has numerous photographs on display. She has volunteered to take photos of the gallery's inventory for the website.
"Many pieces have not been cataloged online," said Tibbits.
She warned that due to their current point-of-sale program, some items on the website may have already been sold. They are hoping to resolve that issue.
The online gallery features works that are displayed in the storefront. After browsing the website, customers can buy art online or by going into the gallery.
Tibbits said not every art piece looks great online, especially 3D ones. One of her current favorites in the gallery has painted flip-flops and water shoes the artist found on her land by Grand Lake, collaged together.
"You try to put that on the internet and you can't get the sense of how juicy it is," said Tibbits.
Tahlequah Creates was hosting its House Concert Series on Friday nights prior to the pandemic. This has been revived to be on the Facebook page on Mondays.
"We want to support musicians more than we do. Musicians are having as hard of a time as arts are," said Tibbits. "We want to be the go-to place for art and music. "
The live shows would draw so many people into the sliver of a shop that it was standing-room-only some nights. Over 300 people tuned in during Rick Holderbee's House Concert, but Tibbits said no donations were given to the musician or gallery. That is another project on the to-do list, along with stocking the website with digital downloads.
Digital classes will run from $5-$100 or more, depending on how many hours or weeks the class is. Tibbits hopes George Fulk will lead an online watercolor painting class, and she is trying to figure out the best way to do children's classes. She is considering making kits for live video workshops to teach tie dye, papermaking, poured acrylics and more.
Tibbits thinks the current location is too small. Not all the artwork can fit in the storefront and there isn't enough room to host many people for a class or workshop.
"We need a space as big as the Armory for a community art building," said Pam Moore, an art lover who was visiting with Tibbits Friday afternoon.
Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave., is open regular hours now: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery plans to participate in the downtown Second Saturday rock hunt event July 11, and will host on Facebook storyteller Dr. David "Cricket" Hilligoss on Monday at 7 p.m.
"We're safe and friendly for everyone," said Tibbits. "We want people to feel comfortable here, and we clean the heck out of this place."
Learn more
Visit Tahlequah Creates on Facebook, on tahlequahcreates.com, or call Tibbits at 918-797-5016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.