A local art space continues to attract a variety of classes, events, craftspeople, music, and artists to downtown Tahlequah.
Kelly Anquoe, Tahlequah Creates manager, said the gallery has been at 215 N. Muskogee Ave. for three years, and they are currently showing 31 local artists.
“This is a co-op. You have to apply to become a member by bringing art in, bringing in four or five pieces to show, whether they’re framed or sculptured,” said Anquoe. “I show them to the group and they accept or deny, but most people are accepted because most people who come in are pretty prepared.”
Kathy Tibbits said a group of people wanted to open a gallery, and several people collaborated on finding a good location.
“One of the cool things about Tahlequah Creates is that we are an artist cooperative. We share the responsibilities, and all artists participate either by paying money or by working in the gallery in order to keep it open,” said Tibbits.
The gallery is staffed by Tahlequah Creates members, whose art is exhibited and sold. The gallery takes a small commission on sales, and the classroom is used by members who pay a small percentage of fees back to the gallery.
“We have several who have never shown in any gallery. We have retirees, we have single moms, we have disabled people, and right now, I believe we have three [Bachelor of Fine Arts] NSU grads,” said Anquoe.
Those who attended meetings three years ago were already members of Tahlequah Creates, and Anquoe said that not long afterward, they developed a membership policy and application form.
The co-op faced uncertain times a year after its grand opening, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.
“We were shut down for three months and that hurt, but only because of in-kind donations from local people,” said Anquoe. “Over 50 percent, approximately, of all small galleries nationwide closed during COVID, but we’re still here and we beat the odds.”
Local musicians have performed live music almost every Friday, and during several annual events put on by the city. Tibbits said that gave musicians a chance to play for a respectfully quiet audience.
Anquoe said they sell more art during the live concerts than any other time.
“We close the back up, put chairs out here, and we can fit 20 people in here pretty comfortably. We’re charging a $10 donation with a free glass of wine and the best local music you’ll find anywhere,” Anquoe said.
He leaves it up to the artists to set their own prices and create their own displays in the gallery.
Dennis and Candace Lillie of The M.A.D House Artists have their work on display, and they are there every other Wednesday. Dennis creates postcards with a collage of photos and plays some music while at the gallery.
“I do music mostly, and there are about 30 members who are co-op and different artists,” said Dennis.
Candace makes a variety of sculptures out of clay, and she said some pieces can take about a week to finish.
Anquoe said new art is brought in almost every day, and they are trying to build the classes back up.
“We have more requests now for classes, and we have classes in watercolor, sketch, and a tie-dye class taught by Tibbits, which were really popular before,” he said.
Tibbits used have a law office in Stilwell located next to where she sold tie-dyed clothing and taught classes. She still practices law, and writes a weekly column for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
“Practicing law just used the rational side of my brain, and over the years, that adds up into a real hunger or need to be able to express oneself creatively. When we had a chance to do that, my husband was supportive in me opening that little shop,” she said.
Check it out
Tahlequah Creates frequently hosts exhibits, classes and other events. The gallery, at 215 N. Muskogee Ave., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.