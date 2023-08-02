Whether online, one-on-one, or as part of an ensemble, Northeastern State University offers various ways for community members to spark their creativity and keep learning.
Through NSU’s College of Extended Learning and Continuing Education, the Community Music Academy provides private lessons in many instruments, like piano and percussion, and voice. Weekly classes are offered all year-round in increments of 30, 45, or 60 minutes and taught by NSU music faculty, community music instructors, and NSU music students.
For community members itching for the spotlight, the NSU University/Community Chorus provides an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and Tahlequah area residents to perform together. The ensemble meets weekly on to work on a repertoire of various pieces – including G.F. Handel’s “Messiah” this fall semester. The group had about 40 members during the 2022-’23 season.
“[The choir] provides a service,” said Tahlequah resident Susan LaVictoire and choir member, ahead of rehearsal this time last year. “I’ve met some folks around my age here and it’s nice to offer the community a chance to interact [with students].”
For the upcoming school year, rehearsals will take place Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9:00 p.m. beginning Aug. 15. Those interested in performing with the ensemble can contact Director of Choral Activities Dr. Jeffery Wall at wall03@nsuok.edu.
Beyond music, NSU also offers various online courses for those wanting for flex their creative muscles on their own time and through different mediums. Dr. Eloy Chávez, dean of the NSU College of Extended Learning, said these courses offer “24/7 learning.”
“We have over 500 courses available online,” said Chávez. “Quality is always building because every individual out there has different needs.”
“Taking Better Photographs” is a new course. According to its description, this beginner-level class focuses on camera basics and the fundamentals of composition, focusing, and editing. Students may enroll at any time and the course has an estimated length of two hours, although learners can access the course for nine months.
“Creativity in Teams and Organizations” is another online offering with open enrollment, which looks at “spurring creativity and innovation in teams and organizations.” NSU also offers online “bulk-learning” opportunities to businesses and organizations.
“I reach out not only to the individual participants, but to the businesses out there. We can customize a nice price for them, for their employees – a bulk-learning price,” said Chávez. “It doesn’t matter the number [of staff members]; we can customize that price to fit that company’s business needs.”
