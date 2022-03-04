The Crafty Traveler opened its inaugural show in Tahlequah on Friday morning, and will be open on Saturday, March 5.
Locals meandered the rows of tables inside the Tahlequah Community Building where they were met by vendors selling home décor, candles, sewn items, T-shirt makers, homemade fudge, blanket-makers, turquoise jewelry, wine, spices, honey, cloth diapers, woodcraft items, and more.
“We have a gal who makes her own spices. If you haven’t tried one of those, I recommend it. I use them, and they are fantastic,” said Adele Collette, president of the Locust Grove Chamber of Commerce and The Crafty Traveler organizer.
For 25 years, Collette has been in the craft show business, and has put on many shows for the Locust Grove Chamber of Commerce. With her expertise, she launched The Crafty Traveler, a craft and vendor show that will circulate throughout Northeastern Oklahoma.
“I have shown my own items from one show to the next, and I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I decided this year, I’ll start doing this on my own,” said Collette.
She chose to launch her tour in Tahlequah because she is familiar with the city and has helped to organize a show in Tahlequah.
“I come to Tahlequah a lot. I’m always over here,” she said. “Through doing shows, I’ve made friends over here.”
One of the friends that she has made is Cassondra Erlandson, a candlemaker who lives in Moodys and operates Atsila Candle Company.
“Atsila is how you say fire in Cherokee,” she said.
Her company is described by her peers as creative. She uses soy wax and all-natural ingredients to make candles with different scents and textures. She sells a candle that looks like a cup of iced coffee, and another that has the form and smell of a bowl of Froot Loops, milk included.
“We are one of the businesses that decided to start during COVID. We were locked up at home. I love candles and was tired of spending money on them, so I thought I’d give it a try, and I fell in love with it,” said Erlandson, who met Collette at a craft show in Locust Grove and decided to join her on The Crafty Traveler tour.
Those who missed the show can pick up her candles at Town Creek Mercantile, or can call 918-772-7813 for custom orders.
Park Hill native Destany Camp owns Squishy Lil’ Campers, which specializes in cloth diapers and diaper accessories. Camp joined The Crafty Traveler to get her name out there and to teach her community about cloth diapers.
“My goal is to introduce cloth diapers to my hometown,” she said.
The company also sells bibs, wipes, and pull-up cloth trainers.
Camp was inspired to start her company after she birthed her own son. She wasn’t satisfied with other cloth diaper companies, so she tweaked her design, and made something that worked for her.
“It is just something that I fell in love with. Through my cloth diaper journey, I noticed some things. I said that I wish they had this, and I wish they had that. My husband then said, ``why don’t you open your own brand?”
One change that she made is that she lined the inside of the diaper with a distinctive gray color, rather than white, which most cloth diaper companies use.
“I changed it to my perspective that I like,”
Camp will deliver to the Tahlequah area. For more information, email squishylilcampers@gmail.com or visit squishylilcampers.com.
Collette loves putting on craft shows because they provide a space for community members to come together.
“I think it is good for the community because you become like a family. These ones have followed me through these shows,” she said. “It gives them something to do. It gives them a reason to work with their hands.”
She also has noticed that the crafts are made with care.
“People may say that they can go to Hobby Lobby and pick up a similar item that is half-price, and it would be true. But those items are made in China, and it is a piece of paper that is ironed down to a board. There is no hand-painting done. It is different,” she said. “You can get items cheaper at Walmart. but it won’t be that quality. We put a lot of time and effort in what we do. The people that set up in these booths are passionate about what they do.”
Craft shows also support local artists.
