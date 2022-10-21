A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21, on the Creek Freedmen citizenship case based on the Treaty of 1866 – "The Law."
The Creek Freedmen public hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the District Court of the Muscogee Creek Nation.
A notice of hearing regarding a potential judicial conflict has been made. Judge Denette Mouser has scheduled a hearing on Oct. 21 to review her potential judicial conflict. In addition, if necessary, the court will conduct a status conference immediately following the hearing to address procedures and schedule for discovery and future proceedings in the case.
