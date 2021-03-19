OKMULGEE - The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health, in partnership with Indian Health Service, will offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all Oklahomans.
The event will be March 26-27 at Tulsa's Expo Square, River Spirit Expo Center at 4145 E. 21st St. in Tulsa. Individuals must book an appointment by March 24 either online at www.creekhealth.org/covidvaccine or by calling the Tribe's Vaccine Information Line at 918-758-3601.
"Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, and we are committed to helping Native people and their loved ones," said Shawn Terry, Muscogee (Creek) Nation secretary of health. "We have administered 21,000 first and second doses of COVID vaccinations to healthcare employees, frontline workers, Muscogee elders, citizens and high-risk patients."
The pandemic has hit Native American communities hard. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report confirms COVID-19 incidences more than triple among Native Americans.
Medical staff from Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Claremore Indian Hospital and the Pawnee Service Unit will be on-site to manage this four-lane, drive-through clinic. There will be 16 vaccinators and additional staff on hand to assist with the event.
"The Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service, the Claremore Indian Hospital and the Pawnee Service Unit look forward to partnering with the Muscogee Creek Nation in offering the COVID-19 vaccinations to our patients, colleagues, family, and friends in the Tulsa and surrounding communities," said Rear Adm. Travis Watts, Indian Health Service. "We encourage all our citizens to come join us during this vaccine event and get an approved COVID-19 vaccination to obtain a community immunity, help stop the pandemic and allow our communities to gather again in celebration."
More information about the Tribe's COVID-19 response is available at www.creekhealth.org/covid.
