Wednesday’s child may be full of woe, but local kids were anything but gloomy during an NSU IDEA Summer Academy, centered on the most melancholy member of The Addams Family.
The television show “Wednesday” came out on Netflix in 2022 and has since become incredibly popular. In the series, Wednesday Addams leaves home to attend a supernatural school, where she tries to solve a mystery using her psychic abilities.
The show also features the characters Thing, Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley and Uncle Fester, but most campers favored the show’s titular character.
“[I like Wednesday] because she’s a goth girl,” said camper Aaliyah Allen.
Aaliyah clarified, however, that she herself is not goth.
The camp was geared toward 8- to 10-year-olds and featured several arts and science activities centered around the show.
On Thursday, June 27, campers participated in a building contest.
“Our goal is to make a replica of the Addams Family mansion,” said Kim Whiteside, who ran the Wednesday camp.
To achieve this, the kids were provided marshmallows, toothpicks, straws, and cups as construction materials. The designs competed to win in several categories, including sturdiest, tallest, most similar to the Addams mansion, most and least materials used, and more.
Dress-up play was also part of the fun, with many of the kids donning dresses that wouldn’t look out of place in Wednesday’s all-black wardrobe.
Camper Emery Lewis dressed up in Wednesday’s prom dress, a frilly tulle piece, for the Thursday’s camp. Emery explained why she likes the character.
“I like scary things and also sometimes I think I kind of look like Wednesday,” said Emery.
Emery said people often think she’s frowning when she isn’t, giving her a similar look to Wednesday’s ever-present deadpan expression.
Check it out
More information about NSU Summer Programs is available at https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx.
