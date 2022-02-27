TULSA - CREOKS Health Services and Unite Us, the nation's leading technology company connecting health and social care services, are partnering to provide Oklahomans with comprehensive access to health care providers, social services organizations, and public agencies, through a secure coordinated care network that enables providers to send and receive secure electronic referrals.
This tool will not only help streamline and coordinate care, but also track referred services delivered and patient outcomes to ensure individuals are getting the care they need. Unite Us will be used in CREOKS Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic locations, which include Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Sallisaw, Sapulpa, Stilwell, Tahlequah, and Wagoner.
Unite Us builds coordinated care networks of health and human services to support individuals by integrating all social factors of health. The network provides an avenue for participating organizations to collaborate and communicate for the well-being of an individual and has an expansive resource directory of providers in each community at the touch of a finger.
"This investment and partnership with Unite Us will not only enhance and streamline care, but also help people have access to a multitude of social services," said Brandi Smith, chief clinical officer, CREOKS Health Services. "The Unite Us Platform provides seamless integration of our community's health and social services agencies and is sure to make a substantial difference to those we serve."
The pandemic continues to create an abundance of economic and social needs that are barriers to the health and well-being of many Oklahomans. Many communities are facing unemployment, childcare obstacles, homelessness, food insecurities and other challenges. An individual's health can be significantly impacted by the other challenges they face in their life.
CREOKS CCBHC locations are moving to expand their network with other health and human services organizations to break down those barriers. By partnering with Unite Us and launching their best-in-class collaboration and coordination platform, CREOKS will be able to work with other providers and agencies to help clients through their total health journey.
"The collective goal of our partnership with CREOKS Health Services is to effectively increase equitable access to care for all Oklahomans regardless of their circumstances. Together, these much-needed resources and services will redefine the quality, impact, and intersection of whole-person care across the community," said Mary Bier, customer success director, Unite Us.
