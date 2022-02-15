Firefighters battled flames for several hours as two grass fires erupted in different areas around the same time Tuesday.
Firefighters were paged out to a grass fire at 10:57 a.m., Tuesday at the State Highway 51 Spur and North Vinita Avenue. Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said close to 20 acres burned before they had the fire contained.
The blaze was determined to have started just off the roadway.
“[Capt. Jody Enlow] said they looked for a cause, and it looked like it started from the road. We don’t know if it was started intentionally or by a cigarette,” said Baker.
Crews were then called to put out a second grass fire on Bliss Avenue and Crafton Street at 11:15 a.m. About 15 acres were burned, but no structures were damaged.
Baker called Welling Fire Department and Illinois River Fire and Rescue for assistance.
“Woodall advised they were in town, or close to it, and I told them to come on, so they were there as well,” said Baker.
The cause of that blaze appeared to be from someone burning trash.
Parts of the state were already on high alert Tuesday due to high temperatures and strong winds.
“Temperatures will register around 15 degrees above normal today, coupled with continued dry conditions [that are] supporting a receptive fire environment ahead of an active weather pattern midweek,” TFD said in a Facebook post that addressed a Red Flag Warning.
An elevated fire alert has been issued for western Oklahoma on Wednesday. The fire danger will diminish in eastern Oklahoma as moisture moves in.
