The Grand River Dam Authority Police and Cherokee County area fire department rescue teams stayed busy over the Memorial Day weekend, with several minor mishaps on the Illinois River.
Justin Alberty, GRDA vice president of corporation communications, said there were approximately 920 rafts on the river over the holiday weekend, with about 3,600 people out on the water.
Alberty said GRDA, Oaks Fire Department, Illinois River Fire and Rescue, and Tahlequah Fire Department responded to 36 separate water rescues of floaters stuck in logjams.
Fortunately, there were no deaths or serious injuries reported, officials said.
Residents along State Highway 10 did report hearing a number of sirens, aircraft flying overhead, and in one case, screams for help.
