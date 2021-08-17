Crews sweeping streets, clearning brush to prep for upcoming projects

The Tahlequah Street Department is gearing up for several road projects within the next few weeks.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews are sweeping the streets and clearing out brush.
“We’re not doing any road projects right now because we’re getting everything lined out to where we’ll start in about a week with a road project,” Smith said.
Crews will be working on Fox Street and then on Campbell Road in the coming weeks. Smith said the department will then be working on the parking lot for the proposed Dog Park.
“We’re going to be down at the bridge at Choctaw [Street] and Bluff [Avenue] where we’re going to pump about 30 to 35 yards of concrete up under the bridge deck. We’ll be down there cleaning that area up so we can get some equipment in there,” he said.
Smith said weather will determine when and how long any road projects can take.
