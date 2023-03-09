CRIME REWIND: Convicted killer couldn't stay out of trouble

A local man who was on a suspended sentence for manslaughter years back was ordered to prison for five years when he was charged with a new felony offense in 2007.
On April 8, 1999, Joshua Allen Lindsey beat Jerry Rose with a baseball bat during an altercation and was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
Rose was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital, where he died from his injuries days later. Lindsey was arrested for the murder charge when he showed up for his arraignment on the assault charge.
Witnesses told authorities Lindsey came the Rose residence, where he hit Rose in the head and body with a baseball bat.
Lindsey posted a $50,000 bond and the preliminary hearing was continued before a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to reports, Special District Judge Sandy Crosslin set a $20,000 bond on the warrant issued for Lindsey. She also issued an order allowing the state to seek acceleration of a deferred three-year judgment Lindsey received in a 1997 burglary case.
Crosslin's order stated the district attorney's office presented the application to accelerate the court, and that Lindsey violated the terms and conditions of his probation.
Lindsey was arrested July 1999 at a Tahlequah residence after the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received information that he was there.
Assistant District Attorney Frank Medearis made a plea offer to Lindsey through his court-appointed attorney, Angela Barker-Jones. A continuous was sought to allow Lindsey time to consider the offer made by the state.
Lindsey was held on a charge of second-degree murder in September 1999 and Crosslin delayed ruling on the state's application to accelerate his deferred three-year judgment for second-degree burglary, grand larceny, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to reports, Lindsey's district court arraignment was set, and Jones said Lindsey was going to ask for a speedy trial in October 1999. But the court declared a mistrial due to an improper remark by a prospective juror. One of the would-be jurors was a bail bondsman and told the judge and other prospective jurors that he and his son bailed Lindsey out on unrelated charges.
Lindsey ended up pleading no contest to first-degree murder and received a 20-year sentence. The deal also included reducing the original second-degree murder charge to manslaughter. Under the terms of the agreement, Lindsey was to serve four years in prison and spend the other 16 years on a suspended sentence. He was given credit for time served in the Cherokee County Jail.
A judge also sentenced Lindsey on the state's application to accelerate his deferred three-year judgment, and the sentences were to fun concurrently. A request for judicial review was denied in 2000.
Department of Corrections records show Lindsey was released from custody in 2002.
In March 2007, Lindsey was charged with a new felony after prosecutors filed a count of knowingly concealing stolen property against him. Cherokee County sheriff's investigators and Tahlequah Police detectives found a compound bow that was stolen in Lindsey's Oak Park motel room.
A judge revoked a portion of his suspended sentence and Lindsey was ordered to serve five years in the DOC a month later. He was to continue to be on a suspended sentence for the remaining 11 years. He was on probation until October 2019.
