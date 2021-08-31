CRIME REWIND: Denney case called one of county's biggest mysteries

Prosecutors called what was once a decade-old murder case one of the biggest mysteries in the county in recent history.
It was 14 years ago this December when Cherokee County couple Jack and Elaine Denney were found murdered in their home. The case went unsolved for a number of years until authorities received a letter from a man who claimed to have killed the couple because he was promised drugs and cash to do so.
On Christmas Day in 2007, their daughter found Jack, 65, and Elaine, 66, shot to the death. Sheriff Jason Chennault, who was undersheriff at the time, was lead investigator. Mayes County deputies were first to arrive on the scene, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted.
Several 9mm shell casings and bullet fragments were found at the scene, but a firearm had not been recovered. OSBI investigators said the couple had no enemies and friends believed it was a case of mistaken identity. Jack’s wallet was found lying open with cash missing, and a credit card and glasses were next to it. Authorities followed up with several leads, but nothing ever came of it.
Chennault said the name Justin James Walker came up within weeks after the murders. Walker, of Tahlequah, was being transferred to another jail in another county by a CCSO deputy, and claimed he had information on the case.
OSBI Special Agent Vicky Lyons, now a district attorney investigator, interviewed Walker, who told her he was hired to kill the couple because there were guns and money inside their home. However, authorities described the house – and the Denneys themselves – as not the type to be robbed.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp called the case "one of the biggest mysteries of Cherokee County.”
Walker, who lived in Peggs at the time of the murders, was released from jail on unrelated charges in 2012. OSBI agents conducted a follow-up interview shortly afterward, and Walker recanted his confession, saying he didn’t remember making it. But authorities received a tip that led a grand jury to issue two indictments for first-degree murder against Walker.
No clear motive for the killings was established as of March 2018, when Walker was indicted on two counts of murder. However, plea negotiations amended the charges to second-degree murder.
Walker, now 36, was sentenced to 40 years in Cherokee County District Court after he pleaded not guilty to murdering the couple.
Lyons, Chennault, and OSBI Special Agent Dale Fine were recognized in 2019 by Thorp for their efforts with the investigation.
