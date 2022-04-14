Family members of a woman who was brutally murdered 42 years ago haven't given up hope of finding closure.
Terri Tobias reached out to the Tahlequah Daily Press about the unsolved murder of her mother, Glenda Darlene (Nivens) Jones.
Tobias was 20 years old and had joined the U.S. Navy when the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office called her. It was initially reported that the 41-year-old had been killed in a vehicle crash and that Tobias’ little sister was OK.
“I immediately had to make plans to get from Tennessee back to Oklahoma, because I was in school at the time,” Tobias said. “Whenever I got home, I was told by people who met me at the airport that she had not been killed in a car wreck; she had been murdered.”
Authorities were called to the ranch-style house in the Steeley Hollow area on April 8, 1980.
Tobias said her 10-year-old sister thought she heard their dogs barking, followed by Jones’ screams, on the night of April 7.
“Whenever she got up to go to school the next morning, she couldn’t find mom anywhere, so she went on to school and ended up telling one of her friends that she hadn’t been able to find mom,” Tobias said.
An article published in the TDP, which was called Tahlequah Pictorial Press at the time, reports the little girl returned home from school to find a pool of blood inside the front door of the house. Authorities were called after the girl ran to a neighbor's house and arrived on scene around 5 p.m.
Jack Goss was CCSO undersheriff at the time, and he was one of the first to show up at the residence. Goss and Deputy Scott Bread reportedly followed a trail that led them to Jones’ body.
“What appears to have happened was, she and my youngest sister were in our home. My sister was in her bedroom asleep, and we don’t know if [the killer] broke into the house or if they were allowed into the house, because there’s been conflicting stories on that,” said Tobias.
A cut screen on a window of a bathroom adjoining Jones’ bedroom led authorities to believe entry to the house was gained by force. According to the newspaper article, the only sign of a struggle inside Jones’ bedroom was an overturned bedside table, although blood stains were found throughout the home.
Jones was stabbed, strangled and severely assaulted. The autopsy report revealed the cause of the death to be strangulation.
The killer or killers dragged her nude body to a well house a few hundred yards away from her house, then placed her head-first into the pump compartment.
No suspects, and very few leads, were uncovered 10 days after the killing, and by that time, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was involved in the case.
Persons of interest were named, and police arrested “Lucky” Edward Garner, twice. He was first picked up after witnesses identified a knife found at the crime scene as being identical to one belonging to him. He was released after an apparent mixup in evidence. Then, additional evidence brought to the OSBI’s attention in 1984 implicated Garner. Authorities looked for him for a month or two before he arrested at a California motel.
Garner was charged with first-degree murder, but those charges were dismissed due to a mishap and lack of witnesses. At the time, Assistant District Attorney John Butler said a former OSBI agent conducted a search of Garner’s home with a search warrant. The agent supposedly misplaced the document, and without it, “we had an illegal search.”
Sample tests revealed Garner’s hair was not consistent with the sample found at the crime scene. Garner was released and was never arrested for the crime again. No one else has been charged.
Not much movement has been made in the case recently, and Tobias said the family had been in contact with the OSBI as of last year.
The OSBI is asking anyone with information on Jones’ murder to call 800-522-8017.
