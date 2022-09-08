CRIME REWIND: Family still seeking answers for what happened to Yanez

Law enforcement and family members of a missing Tahlequah man are still searching for answers 23 years after his disappearance.
On Jan. 15, 1999, Virginia Yanez went to Tahlequah police to report her son missing. Inocente "Shawn" Richmond Yanez reportedly mentioned that a friend planned to give him a ride Jan. 5.
Virginia came home from her night shift to find the light and TV on, but Inocente, then 26, had vanished without taking any personal items with him. His coat, cigarettes, and personal belongings were left behind.
Relatives said Inocente had a very close relationship with his mother and they, plus investigators, don’t believe he left willingly. His mother has raised Inocente's child since his disappearance.
Investigators have followed up on several leads over the years. but to no avail.
Friends and family members of Inocente routinely take to Facebook and other social media platforms to spread the word, and ask for answers.
Rikki Yanez post about his brother to certain area Facebook groups in hopes that someone would remember something, or have more information to share. He said it would be easier to accept that, knowing who or what caused his brother’s disappearance.
Yanez is American Indian and Hispanic with light brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has surgical scars on both wrists and a speech impediment. He has also used the names Shawn, Chavez and Gomez.
You can help
Investigators follow up on every tip and every lead that comes their way with each and every cold case. Those with any information on this case can call the District 27 District Attorney's Cold Case tipline at 918-772-7568.
