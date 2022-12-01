CRIME REWIND: Foster mother who killed child denied relief from McGirt

A foster mother convicted of killing a 2-year-old child was denied post-conviction relief in the wake of the McGirt ruling, which the courts have determined is not retroactive.
On Dec. 8, 2013, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel were called to the residence of Delila A. Pacheco in Woodall and found Alysa Horney dead.
Sgt. Casey Baker, who is now Tahlequah’s fire chief, was sent out to the home to investigate the death. Investigators noticed bruises to the little girl, and officials from the Medical Examiner’s office discovered she suffered internal injuries.
Investigators with child welfare took custody of three other children who were in the home. Pacheco showed up to court for a custody hearing when she was brought in for questioning.
Pacheco was arrested and booked for first-degree murder. Sheriff Jason Chennault, who was undersheriff at the time, told the Daily Press that Alysa had trouble at bedtime, that she didn’t like going to be bed and would fight it. He said it appeared Pacheco may have “just gotten sick of it.”
It was reported that Pacheco was arrested in 2011 for a domestic assault and admitted she previously used illegal narcotics. Charges were never filed, and Pacheco received DHS approval to be a foster parent for Alysa and her sister, who were related to her.
By September 2014, Pacheco’s jury trial had begun and those who were first on scene testified. A paramedic said it appeared the little girl had been dead a “long time” when the ambulance arrived. Deputies who spoke with Pacheco said she told them she had trouble getting Alysa to sleep at night, and woke her up around 5:30 a.m. as the toddler fought sleep.
A forensic pathologist testified Alysa died due to a torn liver. She said the tear was caused by a stomp, a punch, or a kick.
Jurors deliberated for more than four hours before finding Pacheco guilty of killing Alysa. Pacheco is serving a life sentence and won’t be eligible for parole until 2052.
In 2016, the DHS settled a federal lawsuit for $435,000 after being sued by Alysa’s estate. An internal investigation by DHS found Alysa suffered a broken leg and a bruised face at the foster home, and supervisors failed to take action. A supervisor reportedly said he did not review Pacheco’s 2011 arrest report because she was never charged, and obtaining it would have “wasted another day.”
Pacheco took her case to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. She believed prosecutors had insufficient evidence to prove she killed Alysa and claimed prosecutorial misconduct occurred during her trial. The appeals court upheld her conviction, and she also asked to be released from her life sentence, but that was denied.
Pacheco's writ in federal court used the same claims made in her state appeal, and suggested she was being unlawfully imprisoned. She wanted a judge to "reverse judgment for new trial" or to "dismiss for insufficient evidence.” That demand was rejected.
In 2021, Pacheco, a Native, asked for post-conviction relief pursuant to McGirt v. Oklahoma. However, the court determined that the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt was not retroactive and didn’t void final state convictions.
Pacheco remains incarcerated at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in the case of McGirt v. State of Oklahoma, ruled that reservations in Eastern Oklahoma had never been disestablished, thereby giving control over prosecution of criminal cases to the tribes and federal government. A subsequent decision in Castro-Huerta allows the state to prosecute cases if the accused perpetrator is non-Native.
