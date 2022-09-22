CRIME REWIND: Killer's conviction reversed, but he remains in prison

A 38-year-old murder charge against a construction worker “expired,” but other charges are keeping him locked away.
Roger Lee Porter was 19 years old in 1983 and working construction on the house next door to Loretta "Tiny" Medlock, 53, near Northeastern State University.
Porter had reportedly been in Medlock's home several times for a glass of water or to use the bathroom.
Porter was at a tavern, where he had been drinking and smoking marijuana. He was dropped off at his home by his friends, and he went into the house and grabbed a butcher knife.
According to Porter, he went to Medlock's home and entered through the kitchen window, raped her and cut her throat. He later told officers she reminded him of his mother, whom he didn't like.
Porter was arrested later that week after tests revealed hair in Medlock's bathroom sink was consistent with his.
Authorities discovered Porter's bloody slacks and shoes when they searched his possessions, and bloody sheets and Porter's bloody shirt were found a mile north of Medlock's home. His hammer was found outside Medock’s bedroom window as well.
He was convicted, but the conviction was reversed. He ultimately pleaded guilty in 1992 to avoid a retrial, and he was then sentenced to 75 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for first-degree rape, 15 years for first-degree rape, and five years for first-degree burglary.
As of January 2020, Porter's 75-year sentence for the murder expired, but he remains incarcerated at the R.B. Dick Connor Correctional Center. The expiration status indicated Porter would have normally been up for parole at some point before his formal sentence ended.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp explained that an expired sentence is a term of years that’s modified for parole eligibility and the expiration of lengthy sentences is not uncommon.
The expiration occurs when an inmate has reached his maximum court sentence, minus credit for time served. Inmates are released without terms of community supervision.
Porter cannot parole out -- because upon completion of the original 75 sentence -- but he is now serve the five-year sentence for the first-degree burglary. After he completes that sentence, he will be required to serve an additional 10 of the 25-year rape sentence. He also was charged with crimes he incurred while in prison.
