A murder that shook the county led to convictions of two men who claimed they only intended to burglarize the victim, and not kill him – and one of the murderers is likely dead himself.
Charley Kirk, 88, had been described as one of the major land owners in Cherokee County, with strong ties to the livestock community for decades.
Sheriff Jason Chennault, who was undersheriff at the time, said deputies were called to the residence on South 490 Road, west of the Keys area at Stone Chapel, at 6:30 a.m. after Kirk’s ranch hand found him dead. Kirk had been assaulted and shot several times after two men entered his home to commit burglary.
According to reports, the elderly man was killed on July 27, 2015, when he awoke and interrupted the burglary. The house had been ransacked and the killers attempted to set a fire with matches and newspapers on the kitchen floor. Authorities said the house smelled of propane gas.
Chennault told reporters Kirk was well-known in the community, and if he been threatened prior to the murder, he would have communicated that to authorities.
Kirk’s all-terrain vehicle was stolen from the scene, taken to Keys High School, and set on fire. A small handgun was discovered in the area and the vehicle was impounded before Kirk’s body was found.
Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Tahlequah Police Department, District 27 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and CCSO investigators searched for Kirk’s killer for days.
On July 30, Paul Newberry and Cheyenne Watts, both of Park Hill, were arrested by Choctaw Nation tribal police after they were found in possession of illegal narcotics and firearms. The two allegedly stole several firearms from Kirk during the burglary, and one of those guns was recovered in Watts’ vehicle.
They were held in a Pittsburg County jail and confessed to the murder, but blamed the shooting on each other. The two said they went to burglarize Kirk, and that he was killed when he awoke and confronted them. Chennault said the two knew Kirk to be wealthy.
Newberry and Watts were on the radar of investigators just days before the murder. On July 23, authorities found a stolen 1979 GMC truck at an address on State Highway 82. The deputy made contact with Newberry and Watts, who were at the residence where the truck was found. The truck was reported stolen in Coweta.
Deputies tried to contact Coweta police in hopes of arresting Newberry and Watts for the stolen vehicle, but dispatchers advised no officers who were familiar with the case were on duty. Deputies were told to get information they needed and to apply for a warrant on the two men. A Coweta officer told deputies they reviewed video footage from where the truck was stolen. The deputy didn’t feel officers had probable cause for the case. The deputy advised he would write up a report against the two men for knowingly concealing stolen property and file it; however, Kirk’s body was found before the report was filed.
Newberry and Watts were formally charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent, and one of the men allegedly tried to blame members of a drug cartel. The two were also charged with robbery with a weapon, first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree arson, larceny of an automobile and third-degree arson.
In December, Newberry escaped the Muskogee County jail when he and another inmate were able to remove bars and glass from the facility, and jumped from the building. The other inmate was injured and was captured.
Local, state and federal authorities were involved in the search before Newberry was eventually captured outside of Austin, Texas. Newberry stole a semi that had been tracked with a GPS unit, and was found north of Austin. He was arrested by U.S. marshals.
Newberry pleaded guilty in exchange for life in prison with the possibility of parole, while Watts pleaded not guilty to his charges, and was ordered to trial. Both men had faced the possibility of a death sentence.
Newberry admitted he went to Kirk’s home with a firearm and didn’t think the man was home. He told the court he killed Kirk and alleged Watts also had a gun, but didn’t say whether Watts shot Kirk. Newberry didn’t testify against Watts.
Aside from pleading guilty to first-degree murder, Newberry also pleaded guilty to five other felonies: robbery with a weapon, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted arson, larceny of an automobile, and third-degree arson. He received a 15-year sentence for each of the five lesser charges.
In December 2016, Watts pleaded guilty to murder before District Judge Darrell Shepherd. As part of the plea agreement, Watts was given 45 years in prison for second-degree murder with credit for time served. Watts admitted to being armed with a 22-caliber rifle.
The plea agreements allowed Newberry and Watts to avoid the death penalty, an option that was put on the table by District 27 prosecutors. Watts’ sentences for the additional counts would run concurrent to the sentence for murder.
Kirk’s son, George, told Watts that if he were to die in the same manner as his father, it would be close to justice.
"You are going going to be around a group of men who will show you as much compassion and respect as you showed an 88-year-old man, in the middle of the night, in what he thought was the safety of his own home. ... May God forgive you and have mercy on you; our family will not,” George said to Watts in court.
It was reported from a former family member of Watts that he was killed last week at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville. Calls were not returned by the jail facility to confirm the report by press time. However, District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said he heard of the report and said the case would be worked as a homicide.
According to the Department of Corrections’ website, Watts’ inmate status is listed as inactive, and his 45-year sentence was discharged on March 25. The current facility listed for Watts on the website reads, “Outside.”
DOC Public Information Manager Josh Ward told the Tahlequah Daily Press that the DOC is aware of the recent inmate death at the DCF.
“All unattended inmate deaths are investigated by the agency’s Office of Inspector General. The agency has no information to share pending the completion of the investigation,” said Ward.
Newberry is housed at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.