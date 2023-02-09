CRIME REWIND: Man who killed pedestrian to be in prison until at least 2027

A Tahlequah man remains incarcerated for a 2005 hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.
On June 14, 2005, 60-year-old Lankford Leigh was struck by a vehicle as he was walking near Mahaney Avenue and Rayne Street. He would later die in a Tulsa hospital.
A witness to the crash said Leigh was walking on the side of the road, and he was wearing an orange vest and carrying a flashlight with an orange cover over the lighted portion. The witness said the car “bunny hopped,” or lurched, behind Leigh six to eight times before accelerating and hitting him.
The witness said Leigh hit the car’s windshield before falling to the ground. He said the car sped off afterward, and he estimated its speed at 50-60 mph.
Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department were still asking the public help in finding the car involved in Leigh’s death 11 days after the incident. Investigators got a break in the case on June 29, 2005, when Kelsi Boyd, a passenger in the vehicle, came forward and identified 17-year-old Charles Patrick Hendricks as the driver.
Hendricks and Kelsi Boyd were arrested, and the green Ford Taurus was seized for evidence to be collected. Boyd said she and Hendricks had both been drinking beer prior to the incident.
Unbeknownst to investigators, Hendricks stood in court on June 21, 2005 – one week after hitting and killing Leigh – and never said anything about the incident while the judge released him from Office of Juvenile Affairs custody after a probationary period for an unrelated offense.
Troy Bowline, from the Cherokee County Juvenile Services Unit, testified Hendricks was adjudicated delinquent 13 times.
Bowline said a number of Hendricks’ cases as a juvenile were assaults; some were felonies and others were misdemeanors. Two of the more serious incidents involved a DUI, and a fight where Hendricks kicked an NSU student in the head, and the victim had to be taken to a Tulsa hospital. He was involved in a crash in the DUI case, and the person in the car with him spent 31 days in an intensive care unit.
Hendricks was charged as a youthful offender and at the time, First Assistant District Attorney Donovan Dobbs argued that Hendricks’ age and his lengthy juvenile record were grounds to sentence him as an adult if he was convicted.
An appellate court unanimously affirmed former Special District Judge Sandy Crosslin’s decision that Hendricks would face adult sentencing if he was convicted of a second-degree murder charge.
Dobbs asked for a life sentence for Hendricks and called him a “young Ted Bundy” and a “psychopath.” Hendricks attorney, Shannon Otteson, said her client had a "difficult life" and that a life sentence would be a “gross miscarriage of justice.”
Hendricks eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June 2006, and Crosslin sentenced him to 40 years in prison. He was to serve 25 years of the sentence in prison and the 15-year balance on probation.
Hendricks is incarcerated at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville. He won't be eligible for parole until he serves at least 21 years. His earliest release date would be 2027.
Court records show Boyd was never formally charged after her arrest. She was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond as a material witness.
