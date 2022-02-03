CRIME REWIND: McGirt put Studie murder case in hands of feds

The status of the murder case wherein a teenager allegedly killed her stepfather is unknown for now, due to the McGirt ruling.
On June 25, 2019, Saiane Studie, who was 15 years old, drove her victim’s truck to her boyfriend’s apartment at Scholars Inn and confessed she had killed Gary Maize. According to a sheriff’s report, the boyfriend asked Studie if she was sure and advised her to call the police.
Cherokee County deputies were dispatched to the residence in Briggs on a report of a stabbing and found Maize’s body in the yard. A deputy checked for a pulse, then followed a trail of blood coming from the body. The deputy said the victim appeared to have been dragged from a different location.
Investigators found the murder weapon a few feet away from the body. Investigator Brad Baker said Maize had been stabbed approximately eight to 10 times in the chest, and what looked to be drag marks were on the ground near the body.
The teenage told officials she "had to do it in self-defense." However, evidence collected at the scene did not corroborate that claim, said Sheriff Jason Chennault, who was undersheriff at the time.
Studie had allegedly said everything seemed to be going well between her and her stepfather, and then “everything went bad" and she killed him. Maize was purportedly stabbed to death by Studie in Briggs.
Family members told investigators there was no physical abuse between the teen and Maize.
Studie called 911 and investigators arrived at the apartment complex, but she refused to speak with anyone, asked for a lawyer, and was arrested.
According to the report, a family member said Maize had intended to file charges on the teen's boyfriend that day. After learning the 15-year-old and her 19-year-old boyfriend were having sex, Maize said he was going to confront her about it.
The report also indicated Studie would get violent, threatened and lashed out at family members, and that she was put on medication.
Roberta Studie-Maize, Studie’s mother and Maize’s wife, spoke with the Daily Press two months after the murder. She said her daughter had a history of mental health issues, and there were multiple trips to hospitals and countless counselor visits, with no real diagnosis.
Studie-Maize, who was killed in a vehicle crash Dec. 31, 2020, had said she reached out to her daughter’s physiologist two weeks before the murder. She had asked for them to conduct a full evaluation on Studie, but her request was rejected.
Studie was arraigned before Associate District Judge Joshua King on a first-degree murder charge on July 9. During her initial appearance, King found probable cause for the murder charge.
The state intended to try Studie as an adult and she was to remain in a juvenile detention facility without bond.
Then in 2021, Studie’s murder case was tossed after an attorney representing her filed for dismissal for “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” According to online court reports, charges would be filed in federal court, as Studie was taken into federal custody.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was reached for comment in regard to the disposition of Studie's case. However, they referred the Daily Press to the U.S. Attorney's Office and no response was received by press time.
