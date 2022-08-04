CRIME REWIND: Questions remain unanswered in death of Cherokee Co. man

Authorities say there are still unanswered questions regarding the mysterious disappearance and death of a Cherokee County man.
David James Lewis was last seen by family members on April 28, 2017, and was reported missing on June 20, 2017.
At the time of his disappearance, the 43-year-old was wearing black lace-up leather boots, blue jeans, and a white tank top. Lewis had been diagnosed as bipolar and had a criminal history with local law enforcement.
At the time of his disappearance, deputies entered Lewis into the National Crime Information Center missing persons database.
On April 16, 2020, a woman contacted authorities after she came across a human skull near the Illinois River, east of Park Hill. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the skeletal remains were that of Lewis, who had been missing for nearly two years at the time.
Capt. James Brown said he’s not aware of any new movement on the case, and it remains open.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the District 27 District Attorney tipline at 918-576-4853.
