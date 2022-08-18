The high-profile shooting death of two brothers from a prominent Adair County family nearly 40 years ago culminated in the same fate for the suspected killer.
On Dec. 22, 1985, Bryce and Tommy Means were shot and killed in Stilwell, allegedly by Kenneth Alan Garrett. Russell Neff, who was the Adair County sheriff at the time, said Garrett claimed he shot the men in self-defense.
Garrett turned himself in at Neff’s home and said he feared the Means brothers would kill him. According to reports, Bryce Means was under investigation for drug-trafficking at the time of the slayings. Investigators found 10 pounds of marijuana in Bryce Means’ car and what they believed to be cocaine in Tommy Means’ shirt pocket.
Prosecutors alleged Garrett shot the two men during a drug deal.
Dennis Morrison, who went missing in 1999, was the key witness to the shootings, as he was in Garrett’s house the night of the incident. Investigators recovered a .38-caliber pistol near Tommy Means’ body. Morrison allegedly said the only gun he saw was the one Garrett used to shoot the brothers.
He later told Neff one of the brothers also had a pistol at Garrett’s house. A fingerprint on the gun found near Tommy Means did not match either of the brothers.
According to reports, Morrison’s truck was set on fire outside Garrett’s residence. Neff said the vehicle was deliberately burned and defense attorneys alleged the fire was set to intimidate Morrison.
Garrett would be tried three times for the murders, but jurors failed to reach a verdict, and each ended in a hung jury. Then-District Attorney Greg Combs decided not to refile the charges in 1991.
On May 30, 1994, Garrett was shot and killed with a high-powered rifle after leaving the residence of Russell Hart. Jack Goss, who was a district attorney investigator at the time, said he believed the shooter was near a creek adjacent to the property.
Charles “Slaw” Hummingbird went to Hart’s house in Garrett’s truck. He was who reportedly called 911 after the shooting left a short time after making the call.
Hummingbird had worked for Garrett at a liquor store and at a ranch. He was arrested for the murder of Garrett in July 1994 at his home after authorities obtained a search warrant. Goss said a 270 rifle was found in Hummingbird’s house. It's not clear why Hummingbird wasn't convicted of Garrett's killing, and investigators say Garrett’s case remains open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.