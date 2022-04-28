A tribal citizen pleaded not guilty in District Court for the 2019 murder of a local disabled man, but she eventually entered a guilty plea in federal court.
On Jan. 20, 2019, Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies were advised that Elvis Dry, an amputee who used a wheelchair, had not been heard from or seen in several days. They arrived to perform a welfare check at a Park Hill residence to find Dry’s burned body in the backyard.
Dry’s wheelchair was found burned approximately 15 yards away from his body. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene.
Denise Lynn Grass had been hired by Dry as his live-in caretaker and reportedly told witnesses she set Dry afire on Jan. 17. Grass was arrested Jan. 25 in Muskogee and booked into jail for first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse.
Grass initially denied any involvement in Dry’s killing and claimed he was alive when she last saw him. Grass then admitted to killing her.
According to court documents, Grass stabbed Dry several times and set him on fire while he was still alive.
Grass claimed she was cooking dinner at Dry’s house on Jan. 17 when she fell asleep at the table. She said she was awakened by Dry touching her upper thigh area and reacted by pulling a pocket knife and swinging at him, stabbing him.
She claimed she then pushed him outside in the backyard, where he fell out of his wheelchair. Grass told authorities she set fire to a book and placed it on Dry, along with a bottle of alcohol, a skillet that had grease in it, and then bleach.
The OSBI lab results determined than an ignitable liquid was used to burn Dry.
While Grass admitted to the killing, she pleaded not guilty to the crime during her initial appearance.
Grass, who is a Cherokee Nation tribal member, was due in court, but her case was delayed several times until her attorney filed a motion for dismissal due to lack of subject matter jurisdiction amid the McGirt ruling.
Jackson argued that the allegations made against Grass occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.
During that process, the court set her bond at $250,000, and she was to have no contact with Dry’s family, or leave the state. The case was passed to the Supreme Court decision on McGirt.
The murder case was dismissed by the state after it was deemed that the crime didn’t rest in Oklahoma State Court. The U.S. District Court picked up the case and Grass was indicted. She was remanded to the custody of the U.S. marshals.
Grass advised she would plead guilty to second-degree murder, and did so on Aug. 31.
Certain federal court documents on this case remain sealed, including the presentence investigation report. Grass remains in U.S. marshal custody.
