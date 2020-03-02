Commissioners balk on repair work on county property

The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners took no action during its March 2 meeting on fixing damages on private property.
Linda Holland argued that District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall had worked on her property three times, in hopes of fixing damages caused by record flooding. She said the commissioner took dirt from her property, which caused damages to her carport.
“Under my carport is where the main damage is, and I’ve had excavation companies come out and look at this,” Holland said. “[Hall’s] done everything he can and I understand that. I’m just asking to forget that he got the dirt and I’m just asking that the county fill that in for me.”
Assistant District Attorney Andy Williams told Holland the county is prohibited by law from going onto private property to provide work for residents.
“They can take care of the county roads, but they’re prohibited from using county resources to work on private property,” said Williams.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said he would prefer that he, District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown, and Hall got out and took a look at the damage before making a decision.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the sheriff’s office to accept a check for $45,000.
The check was donated from Cherokee Nation, and Sheriff Jason Chennault said he intends to use those funds to buy new SUVs for the investigators. The check is presented each year and is typically used for new patrol vehicles.
The board gave its nod to approve a resolution authorizing the county treasurer's acceptance of a check for $14,350.
The check is from the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation in lieu of taxes for 2019. Treasurer Patsy Stafford this half will go toward the county general fund. The first half went toward Tahlequah Public Schools and Hulbert Public Schools.
Hubbard’s request to sign a claim for work on a right-of-way acquisition on a bridge project was approved.
What's next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Tuesday, March 16, at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
