Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Sonny L. Sanders to Joseph L. Simpson.

SAS Construction, LLC to Kathleen Fernandez.

Felonies

Misty Y. Vaughan - bringing contraband into penal institute and public intoxication.

Trace Jennings Ingram - grand larceny and operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.

Misdemeanors

Christopher R. Lyons - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.

Zebadiah Patrick Nofire - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kara Sridhar - indebtedness.

Protective Orders

Ronnie Plucker v. Sally Juliene Tannehill.

Traffic Report

Kadesha Mae Spears - driving under revocation and no security verification.

Chelsea Lynn Barnard - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Shawn Carol Suetopka-Rollins - no driver's license.

Brian Patrick Gregory - driving under revocation.

James Woodrow Laymon - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Richard Lee Davis - operate vehicle loaded in excess of regular load weight.

Cody Herbert Schmidt - operate vehicle loaded in excess of regular load weight, and overweight, 10,000 pounds plus.

Melissa Dawn Shoemake - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kimberley Dawn Jobe - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.

Andrew Jake Craig - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Larry Gene Warnock - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Beverly D. Barger - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Joshua Kyle Hamby - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Laren Del Richards - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jordan R. Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jake Jeffery Baker - speeding 15 mph over.

Dwayne L. Solenberg - speeding 1-10 mph over, no security verification, and driving under suspension.

Caliahna Ivy Simpson - no seat belt.

Alexander Asolx Chitwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jay Michael Bible - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under revocation.

Jacob Andrew Stopp - failure to yield while turning.

Vanessa Waleelah Daugherty - speed not reasonable and proper.

Clifton Ray Hubbard - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Taylor Nicole Richardson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Donnie Ray Livers - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kyle L. Wright - no security verification.

Ronald Wayne Jordan - no seat belt and failure to stop a red light.

Carlos Antonio Andrade - taxes due state.

Michaela Diane Mose - taxes due state.

John Lloyd Larson - no seat belt.

Holly Ann Baker - no seat belt.

Raivan Dawn Franklin - no seat belt.

Subrina Lee Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Steven Leonard Cox - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Cesareo Rivera-Nunez - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.

Lorena Munoz - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Dyllon Wyeth FIte - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Max J. Baldischwiler - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Gyny Lynn Smith - no seat belt.

Arnold Winfred Sutton -inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Shade Andrew Watie - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jennifer Patricia Adair - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Sara Jean Cowett - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Fire Runs

Jan. 7

Lowrey FD: 7:53 p.m., missing person, Highway 82C.

Jan. 8

Tahlequah FD: 10:09 a.m., smoke investigation, 410 Legion Drive.

