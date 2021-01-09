Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sonny L. Sanders to Joseph L. Simpson.
SAS Construction, LLC to Kathleen Fernandez.
Felonies
Misty Y. Vaughan - bringing contraband into penal institute and public intoxication.
Trace Jennings Ingram - grand larceny and operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Misdemeanors
Christopher R. Lyons - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Zebadiah Patrick Nofire - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kara Sridhar - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Ronnie Plucker v. Sally Juliene Tannehill.
Traffic Report
Kadesha Mae Spears - driving under revocation and no security verification.
Chelsea Lynn Barnard - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Shawn Carol Suetopka-Rollins - no driver's license.
Brian Patrick Gregory - driving under revocation.
James Woodrow Laymon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Richard Lee Davis - operate vehicle loaded in excess of regular load weight.
Cody Herbert Schmidt - operate vehicle loaded in excess of regular load weight, and overweight, 10,000 pounds plus.
Melissa Dawn Shoemake - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kimberley Dawn Jobe - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Andrew Jake Craig - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Larry Gene Warnock - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Beverly D. Barger - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Kyle Hamby - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Laren Del Richards - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jordan R. Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jake Jeffery Baker - speeding 15 mph over.
Dwayne L. Solenberg - speeding 1-10 mph over, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Caliahna Ivy Simpson - no seat belt.
Alexander Asolx Chitwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jay Michael Bible - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under revocation.
Jacob Andrew Stopp - failure to yield while turning.
Vanessa Waleelah Daugherty - speed not reasonable and proper.
Clifton Ray Hubbard - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Taylor Nicole Richardson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Donnie Ray Livers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kyle L. Wright - no security verification.
Ronald Wayne Jordan - no seat belt and failure to stop a red light.
Carlos Antonio Andrade - taxes due state.
Michaela Diane Mose - taxes due state.
John Lloyd Larson - no seat belt.
Holly Ann Baker - no seat belt.
Raivan Dawn Franklin - no seat belt.
Subrina Lee Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Steven Leonard Cox - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Cesareo Rivera-Nunez - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Lorena Munoz - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dyllon Wyeth FIte - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Max J. Baldischwiler - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gyny Lynn Smith - no seat belt.
Arnold Winfred Sutton -inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Shade Andrew Watie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Patricia Adair - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sara Jean Cowett - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Jan. 7
Lowrey FD: 7:53 p.m., missing person, Highway 82C.
Jan. 8
Tahlequah FD: 10:09 a.m., smoke investigation, 410 Legion Drive.
