Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Cody Don Vance to Thomas Clinton Vance.

Levonna Mae Larson to Cody Don Vance.

Joseph Daniel Shook to Roy Bryant.

Felonies

Thomas Dewey Craig Jr. - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Ally Bank v. Brandon Quimby and Hayley Quimby - indebtedness.

Protective Orders

Kellie Thomas v. Kevin Peters.

Divorces

Anita LeeAnn Milburn v. Chris Allen Milburn.

David Michael Troutt v. Sarah Troutt.

Fire Runs

Jan. 9

Tahlequah FD: 1:57 p.m., outside fire, 20524 E. Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:47 p.m., service call, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.

Jan. 10

Tahlequah FD: 7:58 p.m., fire alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Ave.

Obituaries

MCJUNKIN, Earline Squyres, 93, retired teacher of Golden, Colo. Died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Denver. Private family services.

