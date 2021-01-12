Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cody Don Vance to Thomas Clinton Vance.
Levonna Mae Larson to Cody Don Vance.
Joseph Daniel Shook to Roy Bryant.
Felonies
Thomas Dewey Craig Jr. - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Ally Bank v. Brandon Quimby and Hayley Quimby - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Kellie Thomas v. Kevin Peters.
Divorces
Anita LeeAnn Milburn v. Chris Allen Milburn.
David Michael Troutt v. Sarah Troutt.
Fire Runs
Jan. 9
Tahlequah FD: 1:57 p.m., outside fire, 20524 E. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:47 p.m., service call, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Jan. 10
Tahlequah FD: 7:58 p.m., fire alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Ave.
Obituaries
MCJUNKIN, Earline Squyres, 93, retired teacher of Golden, Colo. Died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Denver. Private family services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.