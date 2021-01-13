Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carlton G. Clark to Ying Thao.
Adam Danner to Michael G. Sisney.
James Heustess to Gregory W. Hood.
Calvary Indian Baptist Church to Cody Swallows.
Moriah Krason to Shejan Nmn Ansar.
Johnnie W. Rogers to Laura Beth Cobb.
Charles F. Taylor to Kathy Paynter.
WBM Properties, LLC to WBM Properties OK, LLC.
Felonies
Katie Lynn Jackson - pattern of criminal offenses.
Billy Boyd Catron - actual physical control and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jeffery Ray Evans - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Peyton Elizabeth Meech - burglary - first degree and malicious injury to property.
Amber Kyleen Galcatcher - embezzlement of rented property.
Misdemeanors
Toni Michelle Pritchett - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aimee Hood - malicious injury to property.
Kendra Sue Hummingbird - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer.
Jess Lee Crow Jr. - failure to use child restraint.
Karen Sue Lentz - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and public intoxication.
Lisa Irene Barnett - acts resulting in gross injury, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence Scott Jr. - child abuse.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tony Duane Starr - indebtedness.
Brian Stacy and Veronica Navarro v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
American Express v. Chelsea Leeann Smith - breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. Billy M. Harrall - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Mike Turney v. Sarah Angeline Bird - entry and detainer.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Trenten James Chamberlain - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Mortisha Budder - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Chanenna Bolin - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Stephen Brown - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Kristin Parker - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Elmo Bubba Floyd N. Hicks - petition for judgment.
Rose Furniture v. Alex Brown - replevin.
Rose Furniture v. Ladonna Michelle Wynn - replevin.
Rose Furniture v. Tasha Monique Skinner - replevin.
Rose Furniture v. Brittany Davis - replevin.
June Greenhaw v. J.C. King - petition for judgment.
Rose Furniture v. Randy Pennington - petition for judgment.
Haleigh Christie-Reed v. Amanda Dunn - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jarrett Jordan Hutton v. Nick Allen Mabray.
Jarrett Jordan Hutton v. Gene Allen Mabray.
Jarrett Jordan Hutton v. Odom Winston Hoffman.
Divorces
Arthur J. Adney v. Carla Diann Adney.
Christie Vaughn v. Richard Kessinger.
Fire Runs
Jan. 11
Tahlequah FD: 11:25 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Monroe Street.
Tahlequah FD: 1:46 p.m., alarm, 610 N. Grand Ave.
Jan. 12
Tahlequah FD: 11:31 a.m., outside fire, South Muskogee Avenue and Highway 82.
