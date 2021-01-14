Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don H. Wade to Hector Sarabis.
Stormy Jones to Dena Pace.
SAS Construction, LLC to Randy P. Ellis.
Hector Sarabis to Hector Sarabia.
Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust to Kaysi Alecia Risenhoover.
DRB Holdings, LLC to Gower Enterprises, LLC.
Felonies
Zachary Shawn Phillips - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Rebekah Lee Scott - child abuse.
Jon Garrett Beckham Jr. - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Ryan Boyer Smith - petit larceny.
Autumn Danielle Murphy - malicious injury to property.
Civils
Jim Sego III v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bank of Cherokee County v. Catherine L. Cooper - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Berry Property Rentals v. Machelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Abbigail Hyslope v. Josh Beck.
Kristan Young v. Brandon Hembree.
Divorces
Brandi Morgan v. William Morgan.
Paternity
In re the Children of and Chelsey Lynn Wallace v. Cody James Taylor - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Jan. 12
Tahlequah FD: 12:38 p.m., fire alarm, 1231 Hugh Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:24 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 7:24 p.m., fire alarm, 111 Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:36 p.m., outside fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Jan. 13
Tahlequah FD: 2:49 a.m., EMS assist, 1390 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 8:22 a.m., CO2 test, 604 Quail Ridge Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:23 a.m., MVC, East Bertha Parker Bypass and Allen Road.
Death Notices
O'DELL, Jim A., 82, Park Hill, medical technologist hospital administrator. Died Jan. 10. Family memorial service, Jan. 16, 2 p.m., Citizens Cemetery pavilion. Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.