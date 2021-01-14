Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Don H. Wade to Hector Sarabis.

Stormy Jones to Dena Pace.

SAS Construction, LLC to Randy P. Ellis.

Hector Sarabis to Hector Sarabia.

Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust to Kaysi Alecia Risenhoover.

DRB Holdings, LLC to Gower Enterprises, LLC.

Felonies

Zachary Shawn Phillips - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Misdemeanors

Rebekah Lee Scott - child abuse.

Jon Garrett Beckham Jr. - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Ryan Boyer Smith - petit larceny.

Autumn Danielle Murphy - malicious injury to property.

Civils

Jim Sego III v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Bank of Cherokee County v. Catherine L. Cooper - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Berry Property Rentals v. Machelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Abbigail Hyslope v. Josh Beck.

Kristan Young v. Brandon Hembree.

Divorces

Brandi Morgan v. William Morgan.

Paternity

In re the Children of and Chelsey Lynn Wallace v. Cody James Taylor - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Fire Runs

Jan. 12

Tahlequah FD: 12:38 p.m., fire alarm, 1231 Hugh Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:24 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 7:24 p.m., fire alarm, 111 Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:36 p.m., outside fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Jan. 13

Tahlequah FD: 2:49 a.m., EMS assist, 1390 N. Heritage Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 8:22 a.m., CO2 test, 604 Quail Ridge Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 9:23 a.m., MVC, East Bertha Parker Bypass and Allen Road.

Death Notices

O'DELL, Jim A., 82, Park Hill, medical technologist hospital administrator. Died Jan. 10. Family memorial service, Jan. 16, 2 p.m., Citizens Cemetery pavilion. Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home.

