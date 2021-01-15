Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ramzy S. Estefan to Jeffry Smith.
GVR, LLC to Chad Gordon.
Jody Shirrel to Cody Shirrel.
Felonies
Pamela Schultz - assault and battery on police officer, obstructing an officer, and assault and battery.
Leo Alan Murphy - possession of firearm after felony conviction, threaten to perform act of violence, and assault and battery.
Kendra Michelle Beaver - bringing contraband into penal institute.
Gregory Allen Stone - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.
Donald Lee Paden - pornography - procure/produce/distribute/possess/manufactures juvenile.
Roy Matthew Larson - unauthorized use of a vehicle, careless driving, driving under suspension, open container beer, and no seat belt.
Misdemeanors
James Riley Levesque - petit larceny.
Anna Louise Gifford - failure to compel child to attend school.
Valerie McCallum - failure to compel child to attend school.
Matthew Johnson Wacoche - failure to compel child to attend school.
Robert H. Kelley - leaving scene of accident - unattended vehicle, fail to report accident by driver, driving under suspension, and failure to yield from stop sign.
Jonathan J. Testerman - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Brian Keith Collins - obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaylyn Holmes - obstructing an officer.
Damian A. Navarro - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Joel Allen Young - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Travis Lee Pack - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Samuel Christie - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Martenes Zepeda - use drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Chloe Ray Sheffield - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Clinton Blake Turner - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Claudie Hougland v. Dakota Roland.
Rhonda Kay Gammel v. Randy James Gammel.
Divorces
Daniel Matthew Dallis v. Genia Elizabeth Dallis.
Carrie Collins v. Waylon Dakota Collins.
Ira John Heytz v. Shanna Marie Heytz.
Fire Runs
Jan. 13
Tahlequah FD: 3:22 p.m., outside fire, 26707 S. 520 Road.
