Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tommy R. Mitchell to David W. Newberry.

Felonies

Janet Marie Limpy - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and failure to signal on turning.

Misdemeanors

Joshua Matthew Phillips - assault and battery.

Kyle Ray Underwood - violation of protective order.

Billy Wayne Wacoche - eluding/attempting to elude police officer.

Protective Orders

Jesse Dean Everly v. Lori Lee Everly.

Divorces

Laura Blossom v. William D. Blossom.

Traffic Report

Christopher Lee Ellis - driving under suspension and taxes due state.

Devon Lee Alverson - no security verification and taxes due state.

Eli Olvera - no seat belt.

Kassandra Barta - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Kane Evan Mackall - no seat belt.

John Ross Mathews - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Drake Edward Shade - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Isaac Alejandro Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Braden Reed Young - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Tony Paul McClure - taxes due state, no security verification, and no driver's license.

Alexandra Taylar Scott - no driver's license.

Jeffry R. Hardy - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Colton Chance Blake - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Diane Lane Alley - failure to stop at red light.

Keith Aaron Dudley - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Kaci Leann Goodrich - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Lillian Yvonne Nail - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Cameron Dean Parks - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.

Nancy Jewell Lytal-Greenawalt - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Matthew Tyler Richardson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jordan Lee Hendrickson - no seat belt, speeding 31-35 mph over, driving under suspension, no security verification, and expired registration.

April Dawn Ozment - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Archie Ray Sequichie - no seat belt.

Raymond Carol Philpott - failure to stop at red light.

Dalton A. Earley - no seat belt.

Robert Charles Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jane Alene Bevan - speed not reasonable and proper.

Tory Starr Lander - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Michael Dennis Tinsley - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Fire Runs

Jan. 14

Tahlequah FD: 9:16 p.m., smoke investigation, 2161 W. Choctaw Street.

Death Notices

SUNDAY-FRENCH, Dianna Lynn, 70, Tahlequah, LPN. Died Jan. 13. Memorial service, Jan. 19, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

DIRKS, Marian Rose, 91, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Jan. 10. Visitation, Jan. 16, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.

Tags

