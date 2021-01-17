Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tommy R. Mitchell to David W. Newberry.
Felonies
Janet Marie Limpy - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and failure to signal on turning.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Matthew Phillips - assault and battery.
Kyle Ray Underwood - violation of protective order.
Billy Wayne Wacoche - eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Protective Orders
Jesse Dean Everly v. Lori Lee Everly.
Divorces
Laura Blossom v. William D. Blossom.
Traffic Report
Christopher Lee Ellis - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Devon Lee Alverson - no security verification and taxes due state.
Eli Olvera - no seat belt.
Kassandra Barta - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kane Evan Mackall - no seat belt.
John Ross Mathews - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Drake Edward Shade - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Isaac Alejandro Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Braden Reed Young - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tony Paul McClure - taxes due state, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Alexandra Taylar Scott - no driver's license.
Jeffry R. Hardy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Colton Chance Blake - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Diane Lane Alley - failure to stop at red light.
Keith Aaron Dudley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Kaci Leann Goodrich - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lillian Yvonne Nail - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Cameron Dean Parks - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Nancy Jewell Lytal-Greenawalt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Tyler Richardson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jordan Lee Hendrickson - no seat belt, speeding 31-35 mph over, driving under suspension, no security verification, and expired registration.
April Dawn Ozment - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Archie Ray Sequichie - no seat belt.
Raymond Carol Philpott - failure to stop at red light.
Dalton A. Earley - no seat belt.
Robert Charles Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jane Alene Bevan - speed not reasonable and proper.
Tory Starr Lander - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Dennis Tinsley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Jan. 14
Tahlequah FD: 9:16 p.m., smoke investigation, 2161 W. Choctaw Street.
Death Notices
SUNDAY-FRENCH, Dianna Lynn, 70, Tahlequah, LPN. Died Jan. 13. Memorial service, Jan. 19, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
DIRKS, Marian Rose, 91, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Jan. 10. Visitation, Jan. 16, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
