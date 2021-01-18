Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cindy Rice to Frank Rogers.
Zheng Lan to Stuart C. Grayson.
Felonies
Jordan Dean Fourkiller - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Chance Scott Weir - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay all taxes due state.
James Dean Belknap - forgery in the second degree.
Jonathan Russell Adair - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Protective Orders
Cynthia Clinton v. Amber Renee Duvall.
Traffic Report
Dalton Ray Stevens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tobias Dean Lindell - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Alden Cole Terrell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rickey Dale Gassaway - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Deleana Jean Kirk - no seat belt.
Christopher Lynn Miller - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sylvia Honeycutt - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Nicolas Bryan Moss - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Seth Andrew Ross - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sean R. Hood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angela K. Shaw - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eric James Weidower - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Meisha Renea Edens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chase Dylan Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Everett Wayne Bolin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wyatt Thomas Nail - speeding 16-20 mph over.
William Ross Lee Keys - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Madison Nicole Long - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Carrie Lynn Burnett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trenton Cross Roberts - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua K. Thompson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jeremy Don Eubanks - no seat belt.
Jake Wayne Barnes - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Eric James Stewart - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Jan. 15
Tahlequah FD: 6:08 a.m., EMS assist, 101 Remington Place.
