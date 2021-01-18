Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Cindy Rice to Frank Rogers.

Zheng Lan to Stuart C. Grayson.

Felonies

Jordan Dean Fourkiller - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Misdemeanors

Chance Scott Weir - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay all taxes due state.

James Dean Belknap - forgery in the second degree.

Jonathan Russell Adair - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Protective Orders

Cynthia Clinton v. Amber Renee Duvall.

Traffic Report

Dalton Ray Stevens - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Tobias Dean Lindell - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Alden Cole Terrell - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Rickey Dale Gassaway - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.

Deleana Jean Kirk - no seat belt.

Christopher Lynn Miller - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Sylvia Honeycutt - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Nicolas Bryan Moss - no seat belt and taxes due state.

Seth Andrew Ross - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Sean R. Hood - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Angela K. Shaw - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Eric James Weidower - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Meisha Renea Edens - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Chase Dylan Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Everett Wayne Bolin - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Wyatt Thomas Nail - speeding 16-20 mph over.

William Ross Lee Keys - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Madison Nicole Long - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Carrie Lynn Burnett - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Trenton Cross Roberts - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Joshua K. Thompson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Jeremy Don Eubanks - no seat belt.

Jake Wayne Barnes - no seat belt and driving under suspension.

Eric James Stewart - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Fire Runs

Jan. 15

Tahlequah FD: 6:08 a.m., EMS assist, 101 Remington Place.

